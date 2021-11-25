Lacey Chabert is grieving after the death of her older sister Wendy.

The 'Mean Girls' star took to Instagram on Wednesday (24.11.21) to inform fans of the "shocking loss" of her sibling as she paid tribute to her "beautiful sister".

Alongside a high school portrait of Wendy, Lacey wrote on the social media platform: "My beautiful sister, Wendy. Our hearts are shattered into a million pieces that I didn't know how we will ever put back together again now that you're gone."

The 39-year-old star admitted she and her family are "so broken-hearted" by their loss, and they'll love Wendy "forever and ever and ever and ever".

She continued: "We love and adore you more than we can ever say and we will continue to forever and ever and ever and ever. The shocking loss has left us so broken-hearted.

"Our lives will never be the same without my dear sister, but we cling to the promises of Jesus that we will be together again in eternity. Please keep our family, especially her two boys, in your hearts and prayers. Thank you so much."

Lacey received messages of support from her fellow Hallmark Channel stars Danica McKellar and Candace Cameron Bure.

Candace commented: "Lacy, we are praying for you, your family and Wendy's family. We love you, always here for you my sweet sweet friend (sic)"

McKellar added: "I don't know what I could possibly do but please call on me if I can do anything at all."

Lacey had previously celebrated Wendy and her sister Crissy Chabert in a sweet social media post earlier this year for National Sisters Day.

She wrote: "Couldn't let #nationalsistersday pass without saying how much I love my two sisters.

"They are the best big sisters ever and I thank God for them every day love you Wendy and Crissy (sic)"