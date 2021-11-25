Microsoft Edge now has been updated to include a secret ‘Super Duper Secure Mode’.

The mode - which is said to enable maximum security within the in-house Internet browser - is offered to users on the trade-off that the software naturally loses some functionality.

Security engineer Johnathan Norman explained in a blog announcing the security update: "Performance and complexity often come at a cost, and often we bear this cost in the form of security bugs and subsequent patches. his reduction in attack surface kills half of the bugs we see in exploits and every remaining bug becomes more difficult to exploit. To put it another way, we lower costs for users but increase costs for attackers."

When a user of Microsoft Edge installs and runs the new 'Super Duper Secure Mode', they will automatically enable control flow enforcement technology (CET), hardware-based exploit mitigation from Intel as well as arbitrary code guard (ACG).

In explaining the rather unorthodox name, Johnathan went on to state in a blog post that the name amused the team at Microsoft, noting that "fun" was the most important thing to them throughout the new venture.

He wrote: "Most importantly we plan to have fun with this project. This includes giving the experiment a slightly provocative name because we think it is funny, and it is a bit too early for something official."

To activate the update - which was surreptitiously rolled out on Tuesday 23.11.2021 - users of the web browser can switch the mode on by going to the on the foot of the Privacy tab in the Edge settings menu.