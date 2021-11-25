Sega are to present 'Sonic the Hedgehog' as virtual concert.

The gaming giant will team up with musician Steve Aoki to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their mascot Sonic, who was first seen in as the title character in the classic Mega Drive game released back in 1991.

In a behind-the-scenes video for the concert, DJ and musician Steve claims to be the "biggest fan" of the iconic game series.

He said: "The best Sonic game is definitely the OG Sonic the Hedgehog. That’s the game that started it all for me. That’s the game I was most obsessed with, and I just remember putting it in the Genesis console and just rocking out."

The one-of-a-kind concert which will feature a setlist comprised of music that will transport" fans of the game series back to its most famous levels including 'Green Hill Zone' as they rock out to the soundtrack, remixed in an electronic style.

EDM artist and producer Steve also teased part of the setlist in the behind-the-scenes snippet, in which is revealed his favourite music from the game that he has remixed especially for the event.

He said: "My favourite song from Sonic the Hedgehog is definitely Stardust Speedway [from Sonic CD]. That’s why I remixed it: when I hear it, it brings me back to when I was a kid playing the game.”

The 60 minute concert will be streamed on November 30th 2021 - which is coincidentally Steve's 44th birthday - on YouTube and Twitch channels at a time that is yet to be announced.