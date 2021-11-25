Twitter has received an update on Apple iOS devices to stop tweets disappearing upon auto-refresh.

It comes after users of the iOS app found that their replies were disappearing as they tried to read them in an ongoing conversation just after the bug was fixed last week on the web version of the social media platform.

Twitter Support said in a tweet: "An update to the disappearing Tweet experience is rolling out for web! Now you can choose when you want new Tweets to load into your timeline –– click the Tweet counter bar at the top.

We’ve made some updates on iOS to prevent Tweets from disappearing mid-read. Now when you pause your timeline scrolling to look at a Tweet, it should stay put!"

It comes after the social media giants first acknowledged the problem with vanishing tweets back in September.

At the time, the Twitter support wrote account tweeted: "Let’s talk about Tweets disappearing from view mid-read when the timeline seems to auto-refresh. We know it’s a frustrating experience, so we’re working on changing it.

Over the next two months, we’ll be rolling out updates to the way we show you Tweets so they don't disappear.

The background: a Tweet would move up the timeline as replies were added to the ongoing convo. Since some convos can evolve quickly, this made it so you didn't see the same Tweet repeated in the TL.

Our changes will keep your TL fresh and keep Tweets from disappearing mid-read."

The update was rolled out on the iOS App store on 23.11.2021.