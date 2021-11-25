The director of the Dark Souls video game has said he is "deeply moved " after winning the Ultimate Game of Al Time Award, as voted for by the public.

The third-person game which sees the player take on the role of of a cursed undead character - is the second instalment of the 'Souls' franchise and recently celebrated its 10th anniversary before scooping up the coverted prize.

Director Hidetaka Miyazaki said on Twitter: "It's still unbelievable that the users have selected us from among the nominated works, but I feel it is a great honor. Thanks to everyone who was involved in the development, cooperation, and support at the time, including From Software and Bandai Namco Entertainment, and above all, thanks to the users who played and supported the game. I'm really thankful to you.

The award-winning gaming director went on to state how those who worked on the game in early development are still with the company as they create the latest instalment, something wich was left him deeply moved."

He added: "At that time, the staff who joined From Software as a newcomer and started [their] career as game creators from Dark Souls are now growing and becoming the core of the latest work, Elden Ring. In that sense as well, this time, I was deeply moved by the award."

Other games to receive an accolade at the 2021 Golden Joystick Awards include 'Resident Evil Village', which was awarded the Ultimate Game of the Year - as well as the PlayStation Game of the Year and Best Audio - whilst 'Hitman 3' was voted the PC Game of the Year and 'Deathloop' won the Critic's Choice Award.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Best Storytelling: 'Life is Strange: True Colors'

Best Multiplayer Game: 'It Takes Two'

Best Audio: 'Resident Evil: Village'

Best Visual Design: 'Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart'

Best Game Expansion: 'Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island'

Mobile Game of the Year: 'League of Legends: Wild Rift'

Best Gaming Hardware: PlayStation 5

Best Indie Game: 'Death's Door'

Studio of the Year: 'Capcom'

Best Performer: Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitrescu in 'Resident Evil: Village')

Breakthrough Award: 'Housemarque' (critically chosen)

Best Game Community: 'Final Fantasy XIV'

Still Playing Award: 'Final Fantasy XIV'

PC Game of the Year: 'Hitman 3'

Nintendo Game of the Year: 'Metroid Dread'

Xbox Game of the Year: 'Psychonauts 2'

PlayStation Game of the Year: 'Resident Evil: Village'

Most Wanted Game: 'Elden Ring'

Critics’ Choice Award: 'Deathloop' (critically chosen)

Ultimate Game of the Year: 'Resident Evil: Village'

Best Gaming Hardware of All Time: Personal Computer (PC)

Ultimate Game of All Time: 'Dark Souls'