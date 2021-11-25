Jessie J broke down in tears on stage while addressing her miscarriage.

The ‘Price Tag’ hitmaker performed at The Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles on Wednesday (24.11.21) just hours after announcing she had suffered a miscarriage.

And according to TMZ, the star understandably became tearful as she addressed the tragedy on stage, although she insisted she would “be okay”.

She told the crowd: "I decided to have a baby by myself and by a miracle it worked for a while and yesterday it was f****** s***. [2021 is] hands down the hardest year I've ever had to get through.

“[But] I know I'm going to be okay.”

Jessie, 33, had announced her pregnancy loss earlier on Wednesday when she revealed she had got pregnant "on her own" before a doctor discovered there was no heartbeat.

Alongside a picture of herself holding a pregnancy test, she wrote on Instagram: "Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying 'seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant. By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat."

The singer-songwriter had also insisted that she is "strong" as she explained her decision to carry on with her performance.

She continued in her original post: "I want to be honest and true and not hide what I'm feeling. I deserve that. I want to be as myself as I can be in this moment. Not just for the audience but for myself and my little baby that did it's best. I know myself and I know I would talk about it on stage because that's who I am. So instead of a tearful emotional speech trying to explain my energy. This feels safer. I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it's all I've ever wanted and life is short. To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again.

"But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok. I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don't. It's the loneliest feeling in the world."