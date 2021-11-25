Hugh Hefner's son Cooper Hefner is set to be a dad to twins

Hugh Hefner’s son Cooper Hefner is set to become a dad to twins.

The 30-year-old son of the late Playboy founder “could not be happier” after discovering his wife, Scarlett Byrne Hefner, is pregnant with twins.

In a statement to People magazine, he said: "Both Scarlett and I could not be happier to continue the adventure of parenting together.”

The couple – who are already parents to 15-month-old daughter Betsy Rose – also announced the happy news on their respective Instagram accounts.

Cooper wrote alongside a professional picture of himself, Scarlett, and Betsy: “Scarlett and I will be welcoming two new members of the family this spring. We couldn’t be happier as we wait on the arrival of our twins. A very Happy Thanksgiving to all!”

While ‘Harry Potter’ actress Scarlett – who played Pansy Parkinson in the wizarding franchise – shared the same picture and added: “Thankful for our growing family. Cooper and I are very excited to share that we will be welcoming twins at the beginning of 2022. Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving.”

The news comes after the couple welcomed Betsy in August 2020, who they named after Cooper’s late grandmother, Betsy Aldridge-Conrad, who passed away the month before.

The businessman said at the time: "We are overwhelmed with joy to share that our daughter, Betsy Rose Hefner, has arrived.

"We look forward to being home and spending time together as a family in the days and weeks ahead."

On the inspiration behind their little one's moniker, he added: "My grandmother meant the world to both Scarlett and I."

Cooper and Scarlett tied the knot in 2019, months before they had an official wedding ceremony.

Scarlett said at the time: "Cooper and I are excited to share that we legally married. We are looking forward to planning our wedding in the coming months where we will celebrate further with our friends and family. I love you Cooper. I am proud to stand by your side, as your partner, your friend, and your wife. I cannot wait to continue building a life together. My heart is so full, and I am so grateful for our love."

