Mark Hoppus has “so much to be thankful for” after cancer battle.

The Blink-182 bassist was declared cancer-free in September after months of battling stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

And on Thursday (25.11.21), the rocker celebrated Thanksgiving as he said he feels “truly blessed” to have come out the other side of his health struggle.

Posting a picture of himself sitting in front of his toilet while he was undergoing chemotherapy, he wrote on Instagram: "I have so much to be thankful for today. This photo is from June, halfway through chemo, no idea if it was working or not, relegated to the bathroom floor, retching.

“If I ever complain about something trivial or unimportant, please show me this photo to remind me of how bad things can be, and how truly blessed I am.

“I hope you all have an amazing day with friends and family. Happy Thanksgiving.”

Mark first revealed he was battling his form of cancer – which is one of the most common subtypes of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma – in June this year, and said in a later livestream on Twitch he was focused on "beating this cancer”.

Two months later, he announced he was in remission.

He said at the time: "Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free! Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love.

“Still have to get scanned every six month and it'll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed."

The ‘All The Small Things’ hitmaker returned to the stage in late October, performing with Blink-182 bandmate Travis Barker at Travis’ House of Horrors for Halloween.

And the drummer praised Mark’s strength during a chat with event organiser NoCap.

He said: "That's my brother. Mark doing this and us playing a few songs is just incredible, and I've been with him through this whole process and he's just been so strong and resilient and tough. I just told him, 'Elbows up and fight, it's time to fight.' And he did, it's awesome."