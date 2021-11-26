Nikki Bella has postponed her wedding to Artem Chigvintsev until the end of 2022.

The retired WWE superstar has revealed while she "selfishly" wants to get married, they're having to push their big day back yet again due to the pandemic.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I think last year I said Thanksgiving, right? And I want to say next Thanksgiving.

"I can't believe it's been a year, but I really do want to get married.

"I mean, selfishly, I just want to have that, like, one big day about me, I can't wait for that and to wear that dress, but I do want to marry Artem."

The 39-year-old star admitted travel restrictions made things difficult as they need to wait until Artem's parents are able to come over from Russia for the wedding.

She added: "The one promise I made him before we can plan, is that his parents can attend, and with where the world's at right now and trying to get two Russian parents into the country, it's almost impossible.

"So, the day I can get two visas, is the day we will set our date and say, 'I do.' "

Meanwhile, the couple - who already have 16-month-old son Matteo together - aren't ruling out more kids in the future while they wait for their nuptials.

She said: "At the rate I'm going with never getting married, maybe, but this is what I told Artem, 'At 39, if I'm happy where I'm at in life, and with you and you're still in my life, I possibly will get pregnant, and let's try to have that baby before 40, but hey, if not, I'm sorry, she is closed.' "

Last month, Nikki is admitted she is loving the challenge of motherhood, describing Matteo as her "best buddy".

She explained: "I want this time with just my son … I just don’t want to have another baby interfere with that right now because I go over to [my sister Brie Bella’s] household and I’m like, ‘This is a lot. Boy, does two change it.' "