Kanye West "embarrassed" Kim Kardashian West with his failed presidential bid and his political views were "hard" on his marriage.

The 44-year-old rapper ran for office as an independent candidate in 2020 but only appeared on the presidential ballot in 12 of the 50 states, and in his one and only press conference for his campaign, he admitted he and the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star had considered an abortion when she fell pregnant with their first child, eight-year-old daughter North.

And reflecting on the period, the 'Stronger' hitmaker admitted Kim "did not like" him affiliating himself with former President Donald Trump by wearing a red 'MAGA' cap and he had made them a "target" with his outspoken views.

He said in a 'Thanksgiving prayer' shared online on Thursday (25.11.21): "Let's go with politics here. Good Lord, my wife did not like me wearing the red hat. Being a good wife, [Kim] wanted to protect me and our family.

"I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood's political stance and that was hard for our marriage.

"Then I ran for president without proper preparation and no allies on either side.

"I embarrassed my wife in the way that I presented information about our family during the one and only, thank God, press conference.

"All my dad had to say afterwards was, 'Write your speech next time son.' "

Kanye was rumoured to have lost more than $14 million on his disastrous campaign and admitted he had "spent money like crazy".

He told listeners: "It's the craziest thing I've done and I've done a lot of crazy things."

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye - with whom she has North, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and two-year-old Psalm - in February but he is determined to win her back.

He said: "All I think about everyday is how I get my family back together and how I can heal the pain that I've caused.

"I take accountability for my actions. The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me."

Kanye admitted he can have a bad temper and a tendency to "scream" at other people.

He said: "Screaming might have helped me tell off everyone who doubted me in music but that screaming did not help me keep my family together."

The 'Bound 2' hitmaker confessed to drinking to "take the stress away" but eventually realised alcohol didn't agree with him because it "affected my health and the health of people around me because I already had a hair trigger temper and this just heightened it."

And Kanye recalled being played "under heavy medication" after a manic episode in 2016 and it is something that still affects him.

He said: "Since then I went on and off the medication which left me susceptible to other episodes which my wife and family and fans have had to endure.

"My ego has a tendency to go past the threshold of being motivating and entertaining to just being overbearing. There are ways to show confidence without arrogance."

Despite his renewed Christian faith, Kanye admitted being "saved" didn't "immediately" make him a "better person".

He said: "When I got saved it did not immediately make me a better person, it made me a self-righteous Christian.

"Mix that with being rich, famous, and very, very, very, very, very, very attractive and you got a molotov cocktail ready to be thrown through the window of anyone who ever disagreed with me

"I was arrogant with my Jesus like I just got some Jesus at the Gucci story with a stimulus cheque."

The 'All of the Lights' hitmaker ended his lengthy prayer by stressing the need to take "accountability" and praising Kim for their family.

He said: "I've had to learn that I had to take accountability. We always judge and tell other people what they should do but we can only take accountability for ourselves and our children.

"This Thanksgiving I'm thankful for the family that my wife has given me. I'm thankful for the life that God has given me. And I'm thankful for your time, attention, and patience. In Jesus name, amen."