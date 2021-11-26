Camila Cabello is feeling "grateful" on Thanksgiving following her split from Shawn Mendes.

The 23-year-old pop star and her fellow singer were in a relationship for over two years before calling it quits earlier this month but the 'Havana' singer is grateful she's got supportive people around her.

Marking the holiday on Thursday (25.11.21), she wrote on Instagram: "I have a lot to be thankful for, but I'm especially grateful that I gotta whole squad trying to hang w me while I meditate"(sic).

Alongside a short video of herself smiling with her dogs, the 'Don't Go Yet' hitmaker gushed to fans, thanking them for their love and support on her "creative life and journey."

She added: "Happy gratitude day everybody! I'm very thankful for all of you on here who send me love, listen to my music and support me on this creative/ life journey! Even though I haven't met a lot of you, you guys show me love, kindness, and support and I'm sending it to all of you right back!

"After all, we're all alive at the same time in this crazy, confusing, magical world and I do believe we're all interconnected and are never truly alone. Grateful for my human family and friends and my plant and animal family and friends. Sending you guys so much love and gratitude today."

It comes just days after one of the most established couples of the pop music world announced their break-up, but the former couple insisted they still love one another and would stay "best friends.

In a joint statement, they said: "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.

"We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."