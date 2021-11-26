The seven original adult cast members of 'This Is Us' have received a $2 million bonus.

Ahead of the sixth and final season of the drama series, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas all sought pay rises and though 20th Television and NBC bosses were initially resistant, show creator Dan Fogelman stepped in to advocate for them, and a one-off payment was agreed.

And while Milo, Mandy, Sterling, Chrissy, Justin, Susan and Chris were given a $2 million bonus, Jon - whose role as Miguel Rivas was just recurring in the first season before he was promoted to regular in the second - was given half that amount, despite his co-stars lobbying the studio and the network for him to receive parity.

According to Deadline, "at least some - and possible all" seven stars offered to pool together a portion of their own bonuses to pass on to Jon so he would receive the same amount, but he declined their offer.

The original regulars had previously entered pay negotiations together after the second season of the show because they had all begun on different amounts but agreed to $250,000 an episode and have maintained parity ever since.

The end-of-show bonuses far exceed the $250,000 each senior cast member received after the first season in recognition of its breakout success.

Milo - who portrays late patriarch Jack Pearson - previously predicted "everybody" would be "crying" when the show wraps filming for food.

He said: “I think everybody's aware and understands and is hopefully soaking it up the way I'm soaking it up.

"Everybody is going to be crying [by the end].

“It hasn't gotten emotional yet. I'm sure it will. I'm sure there's going to be plenty of tears. I think everybody's going to be crying…

"Sterling can't do anything but cry on the show. Chrissy Metz cries. Mandy Moore gets emotional."

However, Milo won't be expecting tears from Justin Hartley, who plays the adult incantation of Jack's son Kevin Pearson.

He added: "Justin Hartley? Don't see a tear coming out of that man's eyes… Justin is fun-spirited, always trying to keep people up and laughing.”