Jana Kramer admitted there was “an ache in the heart” as she spent her first Thanksgiving without her children.

The country star reflected on the pain caused by not being with her two kids Jolie, five, and Jace, two, during Thursday's (25.11.21) holiday because they were spending the day with their dad, Mike Caussin, who she split from in April.

On Instagram, The 37-year-old singer wrote underneath a photo of the two children she had with the 34-year-old athlete: “Happy Thanksgiving! I’m beyond thankful for my beautiful babies. My heart hurts not being with them today and I have a feeling whether it’s the first holiday apart or the 30th there will always be an ache in the heart… BUT how grateful and thankful I am that I’m their momma. Thinkin of all the others that are having a ‘first; holiday of loss or missing or just a difficult time. Let it out and let’s eat and drink our feelings.”

The former ‘One Tree Hill’ actress previously admitted co-parenting with Mike is "very hard" and she doesn't think it is "fair" on her kids that they have to divide their time between their parents.

She said: "It’s very hard. I have no problem saying, like, the other day, I didn’t do it perfectly. I was upset and I was like, ‘I didn’t want this. I didn’t ask for this'.

"My kids [were] crying for him. And I called, and let them obviously FaceTime, but I also was just like, ‘This is just so not fair,’ you know? Then I have to own it and be like, ‘I’m sorry, this is a hard situation.'"

Jana insisted that their kids are, broadly speaking, doing "great" following their split.

However, she also acknowledged that they still have bad days.

She said: "I never wanted it to be in this situation, it’s important to know that we’re better off and to own when frustrations do come up.

"It is hard, but the kids deserve us to be happy around each other because that’s what they deserve. So I just kind of bite my lip a lot."