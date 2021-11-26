Mike Tindall called his son’s christening “a lovely day”.

The former rugby player and his wife Zara, together with her cousin Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank held a joint baptism for eight-month-old Lucas Tindall and nine-month-old August Brooksbank at All Saints Chapel, at the Royal Lodge, Windsor, last weekend and they all enjoyed the occasion.

Speaking on his 'The Good, the Bad, and the Rugby' podcast, Mike said: "We had the christening on Sunday, it was lovely. It was a lovely day."

And Mike - who also has daughters Mia, seven, and Lena, three, with his wife - prepared his son for the "dunking" in holy water by spending the morning swimming.

Asked by co-host Alex Payne if Lucas had enjoyed his "dunking", Mike said: "He did actually. I took him swimming in the morning, I think I readied him for it, he was quite looking forward to it but then the water was coming out..."

The religious event capped off a great weekend for Mike as he'd been a guest at an exclusive dinner celebrating the 150th anniversary of England Rugby at Twickenham Stadium in London, before he and Zara "snuck off" for some drinks to toast England's victory over South Africa.

He said: "[We] snuck off… For a couple of beers in Richmond. And then we had the christening on Sunday. So, it was lovely."

Zara and Eugenie's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, was among the guests at the rare double christening, having pulled out of her Remembrance Sunday duties at the Cenotaph the weekend before due to a back sprain.

It was reported that the queen was determined to make the special occasion.

A royal source had said: “Her Majesty is very keen to be there as she knows how important this is for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It’s set to be a heart-warming family occasion and a time of real celebration after what has been some challenging times for certain royals of late, including the Queen herself. She is keen to attend such a wonderful event after the great personal disappointment of missing last Sunday’s Remembrance events.”