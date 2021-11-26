Baga Chipz is sick of cancel culture.

The 31-year-old drag superstar - real name Leo Loren - who shot to fame when she was runner up on the first UK season of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' admitted that she now has "rules" in an attempt to avoid being "cancelled."

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "I’ve been doing drag for over 15 years but now I have rules. In my act, I don’t talk about race. I work in a lot of gay clubs so I’ll not talk about serious things like AIDS. I do a lot of charity work for HIV and stuff but I don’t joke about those things. I don’t think anyone would anyway but it does boil my p*** when it’s silly miniscule things.

"You only have to fart these days and people go, 'Let’s cancel all their work, let’s hang the witch!'"

However, the star - who admitted that these days it is just a lot easier now to "just take the p*ss out of [herself]" - said that while cancel culture sometimes serves its purpose, it should not be used just "for the sake of it."

She said: "When I first started you could say what you want. But we live in cancel culture – and rightfully so if you’ve done something really bad, like used racist language or homophobic language, yeah you have to be held accountable for it. I believe in accountability I don’t like it when people moan just for the sake of it."

The 'Frock Destroyer' singer revealed that urged fans to see the whole thing as a joke, reminding them that she is just playing an "old Northern trollop".

She said: "I have said stuff on stage before that people are like 'Oooh' but it’s no different to any other comedian. I’ve said nothing that someone like Alan Carr or Paul O’Grady hasn’t said. It’s a joke. If I do say an offensive joke, it’s not personal – I’m not gonna knock on your mum’s door and tell her. I’m a man in a dress pretending to be a middle-aged woman in a chip shop. It’s not real life. I do take the wig off! I’m just an old Northern trollop!"

'The Celebrity Circle' star was speaking to promote the release of new video game 'Let's Sing 2022' - a karaoke title in which players can belt out classics like Amy Winehouse's 'Back to Black', Wham! festive hit 'Last Christmas' and 'A Whole New World' from Disney's 'Aladdin'.

On her combined love of karaoke and gaming, Baga said: " I love a good sing-song. A bit of Liza [Minnelli]. 'New York, New York', 'All That Jazz' - love it!

"The other week at the Admiral Duncan I did a duet – Kylie [Minogue] and Jason [Donovan]. She’s got that voice in her, Kylie, so when I went up I was like [mimics Kylie] 'Especially for yooo...'

"I love Nintendo, I used to play 'Donkey Kong' and 'Super Mario Bros.' Then I got my PlayStation – I had the Spice Girls game. Then I got my PlayStation 2. I used to play 'The Sims' – I'd spend hours doing me house up!"

