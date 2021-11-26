Selena Gomez is attempting to destigmatise mental health issues with her new online platform Wondermind.

The ‘999’ singer - who has been open about her bipolar disorder - launched the company -in collaboration with her mother Mandy Teefey and the founder of the lifestyle brand The Newsette, Daniella Pierson to help people cope with their thoughts and foster a “supportive community” .

The website reads: “No matter how down or confused you might feel, we’ve been there too. So we created a space to work it all out every day with candid conversations, physical tools, daily content, and a supportive community.”

It was created based on their struggles and to fill a hole by the lack of “inclusive, fun and easy” areas to discuss mental health issues.

The website continues: “We’ve each had our own mental health struggles, and we realized there was no inclusive, fun, and easy place where people could come together to explore, discuss, and navigate their feelings. So we created it.”

Along with the site, they will also produce a podcast that will seek to interview celebrities about their mental health experiences.

In August, the 29-year-old shared with fellow pop superstar Miley Cyrus about her journey to find out she had bipolar.

Speaking to Miley, 27, she said: “I had gone to treatment a few times for anxiety and for depression, and for other stuff that I had been struggling with.”

The ‘Selena + Chef’ host continued: “Recently, I went to one of the best mental hospitals in America — McLean Hospital — and I discussed that, after years of going through a lot of different things, I realised that I was bipolar.”

In addition, the ‘Lose You to Love Me’ hitmaker praised the unscripted culinary HBO Max “as an opportunity to make something that could make people smile” despite in the middle of downward spiral for her.

Selena said: “I really thought [the show] would be something lighthearted because I was getting, definitely, down. Of course, there are more important things going on, but this was an opportunity to make something that could make people smile.

“It’s not easy for anyone to be walking through what we’re walking through. It’s not normal, and it’s affecting people, specifically with mental health, and people who could have never thought about things they’re thinking about now. And it’s really confusing.”

The former ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ actress gushed about her support system - which includes friends like Taylor Swift and a mental health professional - to “keep her mind positive”

She said: “I have great friends and I see a therapist and keep my mind positive. I’ve learned so much about myself. I’ve learned more about my country than I ever have from school or anything. So I’ve been very grateful for that as well.”