Gwen Stefani and Gwen Stefani celebrated their "first married Thanksgiving" in Oklahoma on Thursday (25.11.21).

The newlyweds gave thanks - alongside friends and family - for the first time since tying the knot in July, and the ‘Hollaback' singer gave fans a snippet into their festivities in her new husband’s home state.

The 52-year-old pop star captioned their table on Instagram: "Sooooo much to be thankful for @blakeshelton #iloveu #firstmarriedthanksgiving gx #onelove #family #beliver."

The post also contained a few more snapshots from around their home, including throwbacks of Gwen and Blake - who have been dating since 2015 - from when they were kids.

She also shared a video of her 45-year-old husband and her son Apollo, seven, covering the turkey in bacon before going into the fryer on her Instagram Story. The ‘Cool’ singer has three kids from her previous marriage to Bush rocker Gavin Rossdale; Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13 and Apollo.

Blake also posted a Thanksgiving message on social media, listing all the things he was “thankful” for and asked for fans to tell him what they were toasting with.

On Instagram, he wrote: "Happy Thanksgiving y’all!!! Thankful for fans, family, friends, football ... and @smithworksvodka. What’s in y’alls cup today??

On Wednesday (24.11.21), Gwen gave an insight into her and Blake’s plans for the Thanksgiving holiday and how it's a “whole family affair” in the Sooner State.

She told Entertainment Tonight: “It’s tradition. My whole family flies out, and we have not been back there since the wedding. So I'm really looking forward to it.

"We have a new house there. We have a new life there. So it's gonna be our first married Thanksgiving! Very grateful, very excited."

Gwen just wrapped up a her 'Just A Girl' Las Vegas residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino and Blake would like to follow in the footsteps of fellow country music star Garth Brooks and land his own residency in Sin City.

Blake admitted: "I probably waited too long because I don't play guitar as good as I used to. The key thing for Garth was that he could just walk out there and play a million different songs. I always meant to do something like that. It's just my career hasn't had the window of time to do it up until now.

"I definitely think that there's a good chance of me doing something like that."