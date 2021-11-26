Jimmy Kimmel burnt his hair and eyebrows as he was cooking Thanksgiving dinner.

The 54-year-old chat show host took to Instagram to upload a photo of his singed features while his face is also covered in ash during the turkey prep mishap.

He captioned the snap: "Happy thanksgiving everyone. Try not to burn your hair and eyebrow off lighting the oven! (sic)"

The 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' presenter revealed in a separate post that he was not hurt as he proudly shared a picture of the delicious turkey.

Jimmy's eldest daughter Katie suggested that it is not the first cooking disaster has suffered.

She commented: "Again????? (sic)"

Jimmy replied: "Yep. It's now a holiday tradition."

DJ Khaled also sent a message of support to Jimmy following his cooking woes.

He commented on the initial post: "Take it easy my brother love and blessings to you and your family, happy holidays."

The star has previously burnt his hair whilst he prepared food for his family, as he revealed in a previous interview with Ellen DeGeneres that his barbeque exploded during a Fourth of July celebration.

Kimmel said: "I turned the gas on the grill and then I went for a little walk to look for matches. And then when I came back I thought, 'Hmm, I should probably open the lid and air this thing out, maybe turn it off and start over again.'

"And then I thought, 'No, I'm going to do that. What I'll do is I'll light a piece of paper on fire, then throw it into the grill.'

"I did that, and there was a massive explosion in my face. I burned my beard off and my eyebrow off and my eyelashes off."