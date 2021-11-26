Chrissy Teigen celebrated her first sober Thanksgiving in years on Thursday (25.11.21).

The 35-year-old model celebrated the annual American holiday with her husband John Legend and their two children – Luna, five, and Miles, three – this week, and said it was the first time in years she had been able to enjoy the holiday without having a drink.

Alongside pictures from her day which were posted on Instagram, she wrote: “the first time I have ever been able to enjoy everyone enjoying dinner!! I used to start my thanksgiving prep with a shot of cafe patron (COFFEE TEQUILA) and I’d pretty much take another every couple of hours.

“I didn’t even make any crucial recipe errors this year! toot toot goes the horn! anyhoo hope you had a beautiful holiday. grateful for you and your love (sic)”

Meanwhile, the ‘Lip Sync Battle’ star recently said she wants to set a good example for her children after admitting to cyberbullying in the past and deciding to give up alcohol.

She shared: "[I appreciate] having this period of time to digest it all and to look back and to realise that honestly, there's always so much time to grow and to learn and to become more empathetic."

And Chrissy insists she's now aware of how her past behaviour has hurt other people.

She added: "I look at my kids and I look at what I want their values to be and how I want them to treat people, and to see that in myself that I wasn't doing that. The hardest part for me was realising, my goodness, this really had an effect on people.

"You don’t really think about the impact and the person on the other side."