Laverne Cox has confirmed she has a boyfriend whom she “met on Tinder”.

The ‘Orange is the New Black’ star revealed she used the dating app to find her special someone, and is now “super happy” to be able to delete the app – as well as other dating sites including Hinge – from her phone now that she’s off the market.

Laverne announced her relationship status on Twitter after responding to a tweet which slammed Hinge for being a “super toxic” place, as they suggested Laverne had been banned from the app because she is a trans woman.

The initial tweet read: “Guess you gotta be a high profile trans woman like @Lavernecox to get a @hinge ban for being trans overturned. (sic)”

And Laverne responded to say she had been banned from Hinge a second time before she met her boyfriend on Tinder.

She said:” I have a bf now and haven't been on the apps in over a year. But after being reinstated on @hinge I was banned again. Not sure why.

“I wasn't really meeting guys on Hinge anyway. So I just didn't bother to to look into it.. Met my bf on Tinder.

“Super happy to be off the apps. (sic)”

Laverne first spoke about her boyfriend in January this year, when she said she had embarked on a romance with him six months prior.

She gushed: “[Found love in 2020] almost sounds like a punchline, but, yeah, Laverne is in love again, it feels amazing. Love is an incredible thing. It’s literally this chemical thing that’s awesome and he is a really great guy and I didn’t expect it.

“I thought he was going to be this hot dude I was going to be hanging out with and then it just kind of happened.”