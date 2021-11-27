Nikki Bella keeps delaying her wedding because she “promised” Artem Chigvintsev that his parents would be able to attend.

The former WWE star is engaged to the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ professional, but has delayed her wedding plans several times because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And Nikki has now said the reason she doesn’t want to scale down her wedding to fit with COVID-19 guidelines is because she wants her fiancé’s parents, who live in Russia, to be able to attend.

She said: "The one promise I made Artem before we can plan is that his parents can attend. And with where the world's at right now and trying to get two Russian parents into the country, it's almost impossible. So, the day I can get two visas is the day we will set our date and say, 'I do.' "

The ‘Bellas Podcast’ star now has her sights on a late 2022 wedding, as she wants it to line up with Thanksgiving in November.

She added to ‘Entertainment Tonight’: "I think last year I said Thanksgiving, right? And I want to say next Thanksgiving. I can't believe it's been a year, but I really do want to get married. I mean, selfishly, I just want to have that, like, one big day about me. I can't wait for that and to wear that dress, but I do want to marry Artem."

Meanwhile, Nikki recently said she and Artem – with whom she has 16-month-old son Matteo – went through a “rocky” period while they were balancing a long-distance relationship when Artem was filming ‘Dancing with the Stars’.

She explained on an episode of ‘The Bellas’: "What's crazy is this is the longest we haven't seen each other. We went six or seven weeks [apart] because I got [a judging gig on] ‘AGT: Extreme’ … Artem and I both discussed, [our son] Teo goes everywhere with mama. That's where he's comfortable, that's where he does best. And, you know, it's been hard on [Artem], and it's been hard on me too not to have my man in my bed for over six, seven weeks.

"It's been really hard on us, but we've had some sexy FaceTimes. And we're actually in a good spot. We were doing a little rocky for a bit.”