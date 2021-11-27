Hilaria Baldwin didn’t think she would “make it through” 2021.

The 37-year-old health and wellbeing expert reflected on her year so far as she marked Thanksgiving on Thursday (25.11.21), and said she felt thankful to have even persevered through the “dark struggles” she has faced.

She wrote on Instagram: “I want to tell you all how grateful I am for you. This has been a challenging year. I know for many, many of us … but I will only speak from personal experience right now.

“Sometimes I didn’t think I was gonna make it through. I want you to know how much you have helped me through some pretty dark struggles. Knowing you were there - such comfort.”

Hilaria praised her husband Alec Baldwin and their children - Carmen, eight, Rafael, six, Leonardo, four, Romeo, three, Eduardo, 14 months, and Maria Lucia, seven months -for supporting her, but also made sure to give special thanks to her followers.

She added: “Yes, my children and my husband, my family and close friends have been invaluable … but YOU, I don’t get to express this face to face, due to the nature of social media and how far we all are … I SO want you to know and take in how grateful I am every day for you. I miss our chats and the safety net of our community.

“I’m hoping, one day, we will get back there. One thing struggle has taught me is to say ‘I love you more’. It’s what all of this is all about, in my opinion. So, I love you so…with my whole, grateful soul. Happy gratitude day. (sic)”

Hilaria’s post comes after it was claimed in December 2020 that she was misrepresenting her heritage, as although she has said she’s from Spain, she was actually born in Boston.

However, the star hit back and insisted she was proud of her Spanish heritage, and said she split her childhood years between Spain and Boston.