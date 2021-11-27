Sir Elton John loves playing board games with his sons at home.

The 74-year-old music icon is one of the biggest stars in the world, but his husband David Furnish has said he puts his stardom to one side when he’s at home with their two sons, Zachary, 10, and Elijah, eight.

And David says Elton loves nothing more than playing card games and board games with the family.

He said: “I think one of the reasons why our sons are so grounded at the moment is that their daddy comes home from being Elton John and he’s just Daddy.

“He doesn’t bring that into the household. He wants to know who won the football, he wants to play a game of Uno or snakes and ladders.”

David, 59, also gave fans an update on the ‘Tiny Dancer’ hitmaker’s health after his hip replacement last month.

He added: “He’s doing really well; it was a big success. He’s feeling better almost immediately in his hip and in himself, and he’s embarked on an ambitious programme of rehab and recovery, which is great, and going very well.

“He’s actually really enjoying it and he’s making terrific progress.”

The filmmaker said Elton has been spending plenty of time on FaceTime recently contacting his famous pals – and he never tells them when he’s calling.

Speaking to Gaby Roslin on her ‘That Gaby Roslin’ podcast, David said: “He’s become obsessed with FaceTime. He just FaceTimes the world all the time. He doesn’t give people the advance notice to say, ‘I’m going to FaceTime you,’ and the look on people’s faces when they randomly get these FaceTime calls from him [is priceless].”