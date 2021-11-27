Stephen Merchant was once asked for a selfie while getting an injection in his bum.

The 47-year-old writer and actor revealed he was getting an injection from a doctor in Croatia after suffering with food poisoning but the medic couldn't contain his excitement about his famous patient.

And after Stephen dropped his trousers for the shot, the doctor shocked him by asking for a photograph.

He explained to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "This ¬doctor comes and he examines me and he says, ‘I’ll give you an injection to loosen your stomach muscles.

"Drop your pjs and turn around, because I’ve got to put it in your posterior’.

“And he gets this bloody great syringe out and he’s about to put it in, and he goes, ‘Are you Stephen -Merchant?’.

“My first thought was, ‘Has he recognised me from my behind? Am I like the Croatian Kim Kardashian or something?’.

“So he puts this injection in and goes, ‘Don’t suppose I could get a selfie?’ "

Meanwhile, Stephen recently revealed how he flew to the US to meet Christopher Walken to try to convince him to be in his new comedy 'The Outlaws'.

He said: "Chris doesn’t use phones and he doesn’t have a computer, so it was a bit hard to ¬contact him. I ended up having this very glamorous weekend where I went to Los Angeles to go to the SAG Awards for that film 'Jojo Rabbit'.

"On the way back, someone said, ‘Chris can see you on your way home.'

"So I flew from this glamorous award ceremony to New York, and then drove up to Connecticut, and met Chris at his house. We spent hours just chewing the fat and the next thing I knew he agreed to do it."