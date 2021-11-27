Freddie Flintoff has blasted Sir Roger Moore's James Bond as a "creepy old bloke".

The 'Top Gear' host was a huge fan of the Bond franchise when he was growing up but admitted that the older films did not stand up to a rewatch and he called Moore's Bond someone "you'd warn your daughter about".

Freddie, who has children Holly, 17, Corey, 15, Rocky, 13, and Preston, 23 months, with wife Rachael Wools - told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "People I thought were heroes of the silver screen when I was growing up… I'm not so sure now.

"It hit me when I was watching the movies from the 1970s that this was a creepy old bloke who you'd warn your daughter about.

"I watched one – Roger Moore in 'Octopussy'. He's on this bed with an aquarium in the background and a girl in her mid-20s. He must be 50-odd, with his hairy back and he's getting on to mount her. Giving a little wink to the camera, like everyone's in on it and it's all right.

"I was taken aback by how out of date it was and how I reacted. How can anybody defend that now? It wasn't on.

"Then he’s fighting with someone who he’s completely out of his depth with. Jaws would have ripped him apart, limb by limb. It’s total nonsense."

However, Freddie doesn't find Daniel Craig's Bond creepy like the others.

He explained: “I’ve been watching the old 'James Bond' movies, all the way through to the more recent Daniel Craig films.

"I watched 'Casino Royale' and you believe Craig could do something in a fight. He looks capable, he looks quite hard and the type of bloke a woman might fancy.

"I've decided I don’t really like Bond but then I think sometimes I rebel against popular things for absolutely no reason."