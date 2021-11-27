Lush has quit Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat.

The cosmetics retailer has removed itself from several social media sites after claiming they do not “provide a safe environment for users".

Jack Constantine, chief digital officer and product inventor at Lush, said the firm felt "forced to take our own action" following allegations made by a Meta whistleblower.

He added: "There is now overwhelming evidence we are being put at risk when using social media.”

The firm said it hoped the move would encourage platforms to introduce strict best practice guidelines, as Jack insisted he isn’t “willing to expose his customers” to the “harm” they can see online.

He said: "Now is the right time to find better ways to connect without putting our customers in harm's way. I'm not willing to expose my customers to this harm.”

The UK-based firm will impose the move across the 48 countries it operates in, and while it will be leaving behind the likes of Facebook and Instagram, it will continue to use Twitter and YouTube to connect with customers and promote its products.

Lush previously quit social media in 2019, but said it found itself "back on the channels, despite the best intentions".