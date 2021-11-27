Apple is looking to launch an augmented reality (AR) headset next year.

The tech giants are reportedly set to release their first AR headset in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to a research note from analyst Ming-chi Kuo seen by MacRumors and 9to5Mac.

The analyst had previously predicted back in March this year that the headset would be released in 2022, but Kuo now has more technical information on the device.

According to Kuo, the headset will have two processors, one with “the same level of computing power as M1” and one lower-end chip to handle input from the various sensors.

Kuo says that the headset has “at least 6-8 optical modules to simultaneously provide continuous video see-through AR services”, and the headset is also said to have two 4K OLED microdisplays from Sony.

The analyst also states the headset will be a standalone platform, and claimed that being able to work without an iPhone or a Mac to support it will make it a more viable product to consumers.

Kuo wrote: “If the AR headset is positioned only as an accessory for the Mac or iPhone, it will not be conducive to the growth of the product. An AR headset that works independently means that it will have its own ecosystem and provide the most complete and flexible user experience.”