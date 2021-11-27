Sharon Stone's mother is recovering after undergoing an acute stroke earlier this week.

Just days after 88-year-old Dorothy Marie Stone's health scare, her daughter Sharon revealed that her mother is "doing her writing therapy" and she is optimistic about her recovery.

Sharon wrote on Instagram: "My mother is doing her writing therapy; this is how I know she will make it too [thank you] for your prayers Sharon."

Sharon, 63, previously revealed her mother's condition when she asked fans to “say a prayer” for Dorothy, who had previously suffered a stroke.

She wrote on Instagram: “Say a prayer for Dorothy Marie Stone, my mom, who has suffered another acute stroke tonight. Thx.”

Many of Sharon’s famous pals offered kind words for her and her mother, including Debra Messing, who commented on the post: “Oh Sharon, sending love and saying prayers.”

Actor Leslie Jordan wrote: "Sending you all my love and prayers."

Lisa Rinna - whose own mom Lois passed away last week after a stroke - commented: “I am sending love and prayers”.

Along with her mother and grandmother, Sharon herself has suffered from a stroke - which nearly took her life in 2001 - and she recently reflected on her "near death" experience.

She said: “The room was so silent. When the room is so silent and no one's running around trying to fix you, that's when you realize how near death is and how serious everything is.”

The 'Casino' star also detailed the career setbacks and financial difficulties it prompted during her recovery process

She previously said: "People treated me in a way that was brutally unkind. From other women in my own business to the female judge who handled my custody case, I don’t think anyone grasps how dangerous a stroke is for women and what it takes to recover — it took me about seven years."

"I had to remortgage my house. I lost everything I had. I lost my place in the business. I was like the hottest movie star, you know? It was like Miss Princess Diana and I were so famous — and she died and I had a stroke. And we were forgotten."