Kanye West has shared an old photo of him and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian West kissing, amid his vow to win her back.

The 44-year-old rapper posted the black-and-white snap of the pair smooching on his Instagram Story on Friday (26.11.21), along with a screengrab of a TMZ article with the headline: "Kanye West Says God Will Bring Him and Kim Back Together, Inspire Millions."

The 'Jesus Walks' star also tagged the mother of his four kids - North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and two-year-old Psalm - in the post.

The bold move comes despite Kim, 41, moving on with 28-year-old comedian Pete Davidson.

And during an appearance at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event in Los Angeles earlier this week, the Yeezy founder - who has legally changed his name to Ye - explained how God wants him to reunite with Kim and confessed to making "mistakes" in his seven-year marriage to the reality star.

Kanye said: “The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships.

“We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publically done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change the narrative.”

The 'Stronger' hitmaker then pleaded: “I have to be next to my children as much as possible. So, when I’m out the house, I’ve got a house right next to the house. I’m doing everything to be right next to the situation … I’m trying to express this in the most sane way, the most calm way possible, but I need to be back home.”

The impassioned speech came after Kanye admitted he is trying to “keep [his] family together” earlier this month.

During an appearance on the ‘Drink Champs’ podcast, he said he was trying to “save” his family by speaking about his ongoing divorce proceedings.

He said: “At the end of the day, I ain't got the paperwork yet. So I'm going to come on this joint and try to save my family and keep my family together."