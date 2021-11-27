Adele Roberts has returned to BBC Radio 1 after successfully having a tumour removed from her bowel a month ago.

The presenter was back on air on the Breakfast Show on Saturday (27.11.21) where she paid tribute to the NHS doctors and nurses to whom she "owes her life".

The broadcaster also thanked Arielle Free and Vicky Hawkesworth for stepping in to cover her slot on the youth station in her absence.

She told listeners: "I've been away for a bit, I've been slacking if I'm honest! Just want to thank Arielle Free and Vicky Hawkesworth for being wonderful and looking after the show for me. Taking care of you, our wonderful listeners, because that's what we want.

"Full disclosure, we're about to get to know each other very quick. So I've had some time off.

"I recently got diagnosed with bowel cancer but the good news is they found the tumour, I've had surgery, they've taken it away, my body is on the mend and I'm here with you now. And I can't believe it."

As well as thanking the NHS, Adele also urged anyone who is "worried" that they might have cancer symptoms to see their doctor.

She continued: "Because I was just saying to producer Tom, it's a month since I had my surgery and I've got goosebumps now - just wow.

"A month on. So I just want to say it's incredible what the body is capable of and it's a huge testament as well to the skill and knowledge and level of care of the NHS, they're amazing I owe them my life, I can't thank them enough.

"I just want to say this, if you're listening to this and you're worried about anything please do not suffer in silence, go and see your GP that's what I did, and I think that's why I'm here today. I am just so grateful. So go and see them they'll look after you, I promise."

Getting emotional, Adele concluded: "I want to say thank you to you, before I start crying, the whole Radio 1 family who have been next level incredible, my nearest and dearest, and I just want to say one more thing as well - never underestimate the power of positivity and well wishes.

"And even if you've just thought of someone it makes a difference I promise you. And I feel amazing, I feel lucky, I'm happy, I'm buzzing to back and I missed you."

The former 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' star was fitted with a stoma bag, which she credited with saving her life.

In a previous update, she told her Instagram followers of the pouch fitted to collect waste: "I feel like I need a trainer to help me tame it. It’s wild! Haha. It does what it wants when it wants… but I’m sure I’ll get there."

Adele had explained that the hardest thing about her diagnosis was telling her family and her girlfriend Kate Holderness.

She said: "The hardest thing wasn't even finding out I had cancer, it was telling my family. It broke my heart.

"If you know any of them please look after them for me until I can see them again. Especially my Katie. I worry about her being on her own while I'm away."