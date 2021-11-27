Bryan Adams has been treated with an "anti-thrombosis" injection after testing positive for COVID-19 again.

The 'So Happy It Hurts' singer spent a second day in hospital in Milan, Italy, after getting the test result, and he's updated his followers to let them know he has had the shot as a precaution, "until I test negative".

Alongside a snap of a hospital staff member in scrubs, he wrote on Instagram: "Day two in Milan, and my thanks to all the kind nurses and doctors that have been looking after me. Thanks to @pirelli who have been incredibly supportive as this is the culmination of two years work together. Our calendar comes out next week! The shot I’m being given is anti thrombosis, it’s precautionary until I test negative. (sic)"

Bryan tested positive again just weeks after he was forced to pull out of his appearance at Tina Turner's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction after another positive result.

Sharing photos on Instagram of himself at Milan Malpensa airport and in an ambulance, he wrote: "Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid. So it’s off to the hospital for me. Thanks for all your support."

It is unclear if the 62-year-old singer's positive test is due to contracting the virus again or if, as many of those affected do, he has just continued to test positive well beyond the period he was contagious.

When it was announced he had the virus on 30 October, his spokesperson said at the time that he was fully vaccinated and had no symptoms.

Last year, Bryan came under fire after claiming "bat-eating" people had caused the coronavirus pandemic.

Lashing out after his three-night London residency was cancelled, he fumed: "Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some f**king bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy b*****ds, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus.

"My message to them other than 'thanks a f**king lot' is go vegan."

He later apologised to anyone his remarks offended and insisted he was just having a "rant" about animal cruelty and trying to urge people to try a plant-based diet.

He wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of himself singing 'Into the Fire': "Apologies to any and all that took offence to my posting yesterday.

"No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism.

"I have love for all people and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with this pandemic around the world."