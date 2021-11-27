Dame Helena Bonham Carter and her partner Rye Dag Holmboe live together and even have "his and hers" house rabbits.

The 55-year-old actress and her ex-husband, director Tim Burton - who have children Billy, 18, and Nell, 13, together - famously had London homes next door to one another which were linked.

After their divorce, the 'Crown' star kept the two properties and later admitted it made her feel like an "alien person" because she slept in one abode and the kids in another.

However, the 'Edward Scissorhands' actress now has a North London pad with the 32-year-old art historian, and they've been picking out artwork to hang on the walls.

Speaking to the Daily Mail's Richard Eden for his Eden Confidential column at an exhibition by artist Nicol Allan, Rye spilled: "Helena and I have been given six of the collages — she chose her favourite ones. In fact, her favourite is the cover of the book I did on his work."

And Helena added: "Art is just one of the many things Rye has taught me about..."

The movie star previously praised Tim as "generous" for letting her keep the linking properties.

She said in 2019: "The double house is entirely civilised.

"It's very sensible -- and luckily I've kept both houses now. He was very generous.

"The double house is not really two houses, it's two small houses that have been put together. I did not have room to house children, put it that way. I lived in a cottage.

"And I did always think, 'God, wouldn't it be ideal if Mister Right lived next door because then I'd have room to put the bedrooms in?'

"So what was Tim's house is basically the family house and I kept my bedroom and my kitchen. But even then it feels like I'm an alien person because I live next door to my children, which is really none of anyone's ...The more mystique the better. It's a really magical place, everyone gets lost."

The pair divorced in 2014, after 13 years of marriage.