Kris Boyson "misses" ex-fiancee Katie Price's kids.

The fitness trainer was propelled into the spotlight in 2018 when he started dating the former glamour model, before going their separate ways in the summer of 2019, after Katie cheated.

And he has admitted he was particularly fond of her eldest son Harvey, 19, whose father is Dwight Yorke.

Katie also has Junior, 16, and 14-year-old Princess with first husband Peter Andre, and Jett, eight, and seven-year-old Bunny with third spouse Kieran Hayler.

Speaking to The Sun at Amazon's Black Friday event this week, Kris said: "I'll always love her kids. I treated Harvey like my own son. I miss Harvey more than anything."

Katie is now engaged to car dealer Carl Woods and Kris wished them well for the future.

He said: "I hope she and her new guy get the happy ever after she's always wanted."

Kris - who split from model Bianca Gascoigne earlier this year - doesn't see him and Katie ever getting back together if things don't work out with Carl.

He simply said "no" when asked if he envisages them romancing again.

Kris hasn't always spoken so kindly towards Katie.

He previously hit out at her after Katie accused him of "using her for fame" before taking a swipe at his then-partner, Bianca, and he alleged the 'Loose Women' star slept with three other men during their relationship.

Kris insisted he "didn't want to have to do this" but insisted he had no choice as Katie was "constantly trolling" him in a lengthy post on social media.

He said at the time: "I've come on here today just to set the record straight, I'll be careful with what I say as I'm not out here to destroy anyone's career, which I could quite easily do but I'm not that sort of person.

"I am not fame-hungry and I'm not trying to make money, or I could have sold it all to the press.

"I didn't want to do this, I've never done it before - I've always been very amicable through everything… But how much more can I take?

"I am ignoring most of your comments as they're a waste of everyone's time, I just want to touch on a few things you said."

Believed to be referring to the 43-year-old star's stint in rehab, the hunk said he had "supported her on things that a lot of people said he shouldn't have" and claimed Katie had admitted to cheating on him but realised losing him was "the biggest mistake of her life."

The 43-year-old star apologised for her infidelity.

She insisted she had "reasons for [her] actions", but still said sorry to her ex for her actions as she tried to clear the air between them.

Speaking in the first of a two-part 'Katie Price: My Crazy Life' special, she said: "I just want to say I'm really sorry about everything. You think I've mugged you off but I have reasons for my actions.

"Nothing is right about what I've done, nothing at all. I just want to say that I'm sorry, and that I've missed you. I miss your company."