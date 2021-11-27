Gary Oldman allegedly slept in a coffin "every night" to prepare for his portrayal of Count Dracula.

The 63-year-old actor played the iconic horror character in Francis Ford Coppola's 1992 film 'Bram Stoker's Dracula', and his co-star Carey Elwes has shared the hardcore way his colleague prepared for playing the fictional vampire.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Carey claimed: “Gary was sleeping in a coffin every night, that was how seriously he took it.

“He was sequestered from us all — by choice.”

Francis also made the cast stay at his Napa Valley home - but Gary had to live on his own.

Speaking about the 82-year-old filmmaking legend's method, the 59-year-old actor - who played Lord Arthur Holmwood in the flick - said: “Francis believes that the more time the cast spends together that will translate on-screen.

“Poor Gary had to live by himself.

“We met him for the first time on set during rehearsals and then we’d never see him again.”

Meanwhile, Gary recently revealed he likes a "disguise" when he's working.

The Oscar-winner feels he can "hide" his insecurity with make-up and prosthetics and feels much more "comfortable" that way, so when he played screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz in 'Mank' without any transformation, he initially felt vulnerable before eventually finding the job "liberating".

He said: "I like a disguise because of my own insecurity. When I can hide, it makes me feel more comfortable. I don't know, maybe it comes back to not feeling worthy.

"I'm coming up to 24 years of sobriety in March, but I remember all the things that made me want to drink, you know?

" So when David [Finscher, director] said, 'I want you as naked as you've ever been, I do not want a veil between you and the audience', it played into my insecurities. He said, 'Trust me'. So you go, 'OK'. And really, it was the best call. Oddly enough, after a couple of days, it was rather liberating."