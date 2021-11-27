Scheana Shay believes her 'Vanderpump Rules' co-star Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are finished.

The 31-year-old reality star recently walked out on her fiance - who she got engaged to three years ago and has eight-month-old daughter Ocean with - amid rumours the 50-year-old producer was allegedly unfaithful to her.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column in October: “Randall always lives a double life. He lives the life of a husband or boyfriend, and then he lives the life of a serial partier and then goes on a bender.”

And when asked by the same publication if she thinks they are over for good, the 36-year-old star replied: "Yes.”

Scheana also insisted Lala will be "just fine".

She continued: “She’s a strong woman.

“She’s got all of her businesses, she’s got a lot on her plate, but she’s going to be just fine.”

The news of their split came after Lala removed all traces of Randall from her Instagram account and also liked a post on the site about him allegedly cheating on her, following the emergence on social media of videos and pictures of what appeared to be her fiance with two women in Nashville.

The former couple - who were forced to postpone their wedding indefinitely due to the pandemic - had been fairly open about their struggles coping with each other during the coronavirus lockdowns.

Speaking on 'Better Together', Lala said last year: "Well Randall and I have almost broken up about a dozen times, so, you know you, this is definitely a test for people’s relationships, but it’s so crazy because you know you sit there and you start bickering about little things and you start over-analyzing everything and like we really have just like elevated our relationship in such an amazing way."