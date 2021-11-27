Bryan Adams has confirmed he is "symptomatic" of COVID-19 - but is "on the mend".

The 'Heaven' hitmaker, 62, went to the hospital in Milan, Italy, after getting a second positive coronavirus test result, and later revealed he had been given an "anti-thrombosis shot" as a precaution, "until I test negative".

Alongside a snap of a hospital staff member in scrubs, he wrote on Instagram: "Day two in Milan, and my thanks to all the kind nurses and doctors that have been looking after me. Thanks to @pirelli who have been incredibly supportive as this is the culmination of two years work together. Our calendar comes out next week! The shot I’m being given is anti thrombosis, it’s precautionary until I test negative. (sic)"

And in his latest update on Saturday (27.11.21), the 'So Happy It Hurts' singer, who is back in his hotel room isolating, said: "Day three in Milano, thanks to all of you for your support during my Covid. I was symptomatic even though I had been vaccinated but I’m on the mend now. Even if I’m stuck in my room here in Milan..."

Bryan - who has been in Milan for a presentation of the 2022 Pirelli Calendar, which he was enlisted to shoot - tested positive again just weeks after he was forced to pull out of his appearance at Tina Turner's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction after another positive result.

Sharing photos on Instagram of himself at Milan Malpensa airport and in an ambulance, he wrote: "Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid. So it’s off to the hospital for me. Thanks for all your support."

The Canadian rock star-and-photographer was tasked with taking snaps of famous faces, also including Cher, Grimes, Jennifer Hudson, Iggy Pop, Normani, Saweetie, and St. Vincent, for the iconic calendar's upcoming edition titled 'On The Road'.

And the 'Summer of '69' hitmaker will be taking part in a virtual online presentation of the calendar on November 29.