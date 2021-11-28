A Dutch tourist was stunned to run into Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian West while having a drink in Beverly Hills on Saturday (27.11.21).

Paul Barewijk flew into Los Angeles from Amsterdam and on his first day of his vacation, went for a walk and stopped to take pictures by the closed Fendi x SKIMS pop-up boutique on Rodeo Drive, before continuing his exploration of the area.

And when he stopped off for a drink and to call his mom, he spotted the couple - and they were very happy to take photos with him, although not together.

Paul told E! News: "So I went further for my walk, looked at the beautiful mansions and walked to a park, then stopped by the Beverly Hills Hotel for a drink and some vitamins. So after a couple of minutes, I called my mom. I was sitting at a bar, looking around while calling and saw Pete Davidson.

"But as I looked one more time, I saw it's Kim Kardashian.

"I immediately stopped my call, and went to both. I showed her the pic from me stopping by the pop-up. She loved it and I asked for a photo. She said, 'Sure.'"

Pete took photos of Paul and Kim together, and then the 'Saturday Night Live' star shared a selfie with his fan, but the couple then "left quick" in order to stop anyone else seeing them together.

Paul said: "He is great, cool and [Kim] looked absolutely stunning! Real glamour!"

"Then, a few minutes after the photos were taken, both left quick. I guess because they wouldn't get caught. They looked really happy, were chilling and drinking, looked in a happy place...They sat next and close to each other."

It was recently claimed Kim - who has four children with estranged husband Kanye West - is "smitten" with Pete.

A source said: "Kim had a great time with him in Palm Springs. They were very affectionate and seem more serious. He is very sweet to Kim. She is smitten."

Neither Kim nor Pete are yet to post photos of themselves together on social media, but rumours are abound that they are an item.

A source recently said that the SKIMS founder “is falling for” the ‘King of Staten Island’ star.

The insider added: "He makes her feel good, and she feels excited to see what happens".