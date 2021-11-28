The Apple Watch is now more useful for cyclists thanks to several new features.

The tech giants recently released the Apple Watch Series 7, and following the even newer release of WatchOS 8, keen cyclists are in for a treat with their new devices as they now have more useful features than ever before.

According to CNET, WatchOS 8 comes with automatic cycling detection, fall detection and better calorie tracking when you're riding an electric bike.

The publication noted the updates don’t quite bring the Apple Watch in line with a dedicated cycling computer, it will help casual riders track their workouts.

Automatic cycling detection will kickstart a workout without the user having to manually start one when they get on a bike and start riding, while improved calorie tracking gives cyclists a more accurate reading when it comes to tracking weight loss.

Meanwhile, earlier this month a cyclist claimed his Apple Watch actually saved his life when he was hit by a motorist.

Jay Dixon, 48, said his watch immediately alerted his partner and the emergency services that he had been involved in a crash when he was thrown into the air by the force of the car.

He said: “I came straight off the bike and was immediately concussed.

“The driver came over to see me, but I was incredibly tired and drifting in and out of consciousness.

“There was a moment when I was laid on the floor and I thought ‘do I wake up or lay here and give in’?

“When I fell, my watch sent out an emergency signal to the emergency services and my partner.

“It had detected I'd taken a fall and sent my exact location to both parties. It tells you exactly what's happened, and my partner was there within 15 minutes.”