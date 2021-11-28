Keira Knightley and her family have been battling coronavirus.

The 36-year-old actress was left feeling "rubbish" after contracting COVID-19, despite being double vaccinated, but her husband James Righton was "smug" to have no symptoms, and the couples daughters, Edie, six, and two-year-old Delilah also tested positive.

Speaking in a Zoom interview with Stella magazine, she said: "Do you mind if we don’t turn our cameras on? It’s just that I’ve got Covid and I’m feeling pretty rubbish…"

Explaining her husband was asymptomatic, she added: "[He is] being very smug about it – he is convinced it’s because he’s one of those cold-water swimmers and I’m not."

The 'Silent Night' actress was forced to take a break from work last year due to the pandemic and she admitted it made her tempted to walk away from her career for good because it was so "lovely" to be with her family in one place, although she knew that was unlikely to happen.

She said: "There’s a part of me that went, this is great, maybe I should never work again. And another part of me that was like, whoa, I need to get back to work very quickly.

"But it felt lovely, because we’re a family that had, up until then, moved around the whole time. I feel frazzled right now because we’re trapped in the house with Covid, but if you talk to me in about two weeks’ time, I’ll see it with rose-tinted glasses again."

Keira and James try to juggle childcare equally and the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star always considers her family's needs when accepting a new project.

Referring to the Apple TV+ adaptation of Sarah Perry's 'The Essex Serpent' - on which she was replaced by Claire Danes - Keira said: "I had to pull out of a TV series that I really wanted to do last year."

‘