Tesla’s full self-driving beta will now send video recordings to testers.

The car company is currently beta testing a self-driving mode, and it has now been claimed the company has updated its terms of agreement to require testers to opt in to sharing video footage from their drives to those reviewing the tests.

The new portion of the agreement reads, "By enabling FSD Beta, I consent to Tesla's collection of VIN-associated image data from the vehicle's external cameras and Cabin Camera in the occurrence of a serious safety risk or a safety event like a collision."

According to CNET, the policy will cover Tesla in case someone tries to blame a crash or incident on the system, when driver error may be to blame.

Tesla’s full self-driving mode is not an autonomous driving system, and drivers are required to stay vigilant, keeping their eyes on the road and their hands on the steering wheel.

And the news of video footage being required by testers comes after a Tesla vehicle that was involved in a self-driving beta test was “severely damaged” after a crash earlier this month.

The crash was reported to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which has multiple, overlapping investigations into Tesla’s Autopilot system.