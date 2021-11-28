Kate Moss is selling her art collection.

The 47-year-old supermodel - who recently sold her £10 million home in Highgate, north London, to relocate permanently to her base in the Cotswolds - has amassed works by artists including Polly Morgan and Damien Hirst over the years, but she's has been quietly getting rid of several pieces over the last 12 months.

A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: "In the old days, Kate – like many supermodels including her friend Naomi Campbell – found herself being paid in freebies like clothes, gifts and art.

"Now she has been selling some of the art. It’s a good way to raise a bit of cash.

"Kate was selling some of her art collection a year ago, through a private dealer that a close friend put her on to.

"She is working out where she can recoup funds from her heyday."

Although she is now sober, Kate - who has recently voluntarily closed down three of her companies - has been using her cash to invest in new premium spirit Seventy One gin, which was created by her friend Mert Alas and costs £140 a bottle.

The source said: "Kate is doing everything to live a clean lifestyle, so her mates are ribbing her for getting involved with a stiff spirit that isn’t exactly encouraging restraint!"

Vogue editor Edward Enninful, who is also teetotal, is believed to be another investor in Mert's new venture.

However, the photographer's business partner Tasso Ferreira declined to say who else was involved.

He said of the brand's investors: "They remain confidential."