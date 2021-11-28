Stacey Solomon says she and Joe Swash are done having kids.

The 'Loose Women' panellist welcomed her fourth child, baby daughter Rose, into the world just over a month ago, and Stacey - who also has son Rex, two, with fiance Joe Swash, and Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships - has admitted she doesn't want to "push" her luck anymore.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday’s You magazine, she said: "We have to live within our means.

"We want to be the best parents we can. And when we were trying to have this baby, it wasn’t the process we thought it would be, so we were just so grateful to even get pregnant.

"I don’t want to push it anymore. This is enough."

The 32-year-old TV star gave birth to Rose at their sprawling Essex mansion after "40 minutes of crazy contractions" in October.

She recalled: "The birth was incredible.

"I knew deep down I would love to have her at home. It meant I could be with Joe the whole time and my mum could be with me, too. She’s been there for every one of the boys being born.

"I felt strange but not in full-blown labour. I wanted to make sure everything was OK. We drove to the community hospital nearby, where I’d had my appointments with the midwives.

"They examined me and told Joe to pull the car around and they’d follow us home.

"It turned out I was 8cm dilated, so they broke my waters at home and, after around 40 minutes of crazy contractions, Rose was in our arms."

And the mother-of-four admitted she has never felt so elated after giving birth as she did with Rose, which she credits to being "in control" of the birth at home.

She explained: "I just felt on the biggest high. I haven’t always had that rush after birth – in fact, it has been the opposite.

"But I think there was something about feeling in control and being at home, and the sun shining through my bedroom window… It just felt so surreal. I couldn’t stop smiling."

Elsewhere, Stacey recalled how she assumed she'd just been eating one too many chippy teas when she was actually 24-weeks pregnant with her firstborn.

She said: "I’ve never been a super-skinny girl and I worked in a chippy so I was eating a lot of saveloys.

"I finished them up at the end of my shift so they didn’t go to waste. Genuinely, I just thought ‘God, I’ve got to lay off the food.’

"At that age I wasn’t tracking my periods. I didn’t even click."

And she admitted she did contemplate having an abortion as she worried her "life would be over, something she feels guilty about "every day".

She continued: "I could have had an abortion. We went to the clinic to see what my options were.

"It was definitely something I considered, because I thought my life would be over.

"That sounds awful and I feel guilty about it every day because Zach’s incredible, but it is what it is.

"I wouldn’t judge anyone for going through with it. It was just something I couldn’t do."

And Stacey admitted that she probably wouldn't be where she is today without going ahead with the pregnancy.

She added: "If I hadn’t had Zachary, would I have pushed myself as hard as I’ve done over the past 13 years? I don’t know that I would.

"So, ultimately, that decision to have him has made my life."