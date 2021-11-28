Tom Holland and Zendaya's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' co-star, J.B. Smoove, has given the pair relationship advice.

The Hollywood couple went public with their romance earlier this year, after much speculation, and the 55-year-old actor has given the loved-up pair some pointers on how to make their relationship last.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he said: "Oh, I love those two. I love them so much."

The 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star then went as far as to call them "the most adorable couple ever in the history of adorableness."

On what words of wisdom he has to offer them for longevity, he said: "Have time for love but have time for laughter.

"Laughter. Smiles. Stress-free lifestyle, you know. Find out about each other and find some way to keep watering that seed and keep growing and growing."

J.B.'s comments come after Tom, 25, recently explained why he thinks Zendaya, also 25, has been "instrumental to [his] sanity".

He shared: "Having her in my life was so instrumental to my sanity.

"She is so good at being the role model for young guys and girls. When anyone comes up, like, ‘Can I have a picture?,’ it’s never a bad time. Whereas my initial reaction was: 'Why are you talking to me? Leave me alone.'"

The actor admits that he struggles to deal with the lack of privacy they have.

He said: "I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway."

Tom also feels uncomfortable talking about their romance without Zendaya being by his side.

He explained: "It’s not a conversation that I can have without her. You know, I respect her too much to say … This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together."

Similarly, Zendaya wishes that she and Tom were able to keep their relationship more private.

The 'Dune' star also described their romance as "sacred" and "special".

She said: "The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own … I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other."