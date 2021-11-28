Jesse Tyler Ferguson has laughed off the hate he received on social media after his cameo in 'Selling Sunset'.

The former 'Modern Family' star made an appearance at realtor Christine Quinn's baby shower on an episode in the fourth season of the reality show - and not everyone was impressed.

One Twitter user wrote: "Jesse Tyler Ferguson made an appearance at Christine’s baby shower. He’s either doing poorly post-Modern Family or he was just hella bored post-pandemic and craved ANY social interaction. Face with tears of joy #SellingSunset (sic)"

And the actor reshared the comment and laughed: "I just did a quick search of my name on Twitter & I'm LOLing at the unanimous confusion about this. I'm doing great & staying busy post MF but thank you for checking in on me! (sic)"

Jesse insisting he's "doing great" comes after he had a skin cancer scare earlier this year.

The star posted a photo of himself with a surgical dressing on his neck after a visit to the dermatologist where they found he had a small patch of cancerous skin.

He urged his millions of followers to "stay up to date" with check-ups, especially if “you’re fair like me”.

He wrote: "Reminder to stay up to date on your dermatology checks … especially if you’re fair like me. I always wind up getting something taken from me, every time I go.

"Today, they took a bit of skin cancer that they found. Don’t worry, I got it early and I’m gonna be just fine. (and, wear sunscreen! SPF 1000 for me!)"

His husband Justin Mitika echoed the actor's sentiment and insisted Jessie, 46, will be having monthly dermatologist appointments from here on in.

Justin said: "Gotta keep you around forever. Derm appointments once a month!"