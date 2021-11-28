Christine Quinn says if there was "any traffic" on the roads on the way to the hospital, she and her baby boy would have "probably" died.

The 'Selling Sunset' realtor and her husband Christian Richard welcomed a son named Christian Georges Dumontet into the world in dramatic circumstances via an "emergency crash C-section" in May.

And the 33-year-old reality star recalled the "insanity" of the arrival of her little boy and the moment her spouse was asked, at one point, to choose between her and the baby.

She remembered: “The time I walked into the hospital to the time the baby was born, was 22 minutes.

"If there had been traffic, I would have probably died myself, along with the baby.”

She shared how “my water immediately broke. It was just like in the movies — it was gushing. I couldn’t even put pants on ...

"I was flatlining, the baby was flatlining."

Christine added how “they took my husband out of the room and they said, ‘You need to choose one right now — baby or Christine?’ And he was, like, ‘You need to do both.’

"It was absolute insanity."

A matter of days after she gave birth, the blonde beauty was back to work on the show, despite being "swollen" and struggling to walk.

And she explained how her decision to return to 'Selling Sunset' so soon after to film the current season, was because she wanted to set her side of the story straight - which is why viewers are taken on the warts-and-all journey of the birth, her almost losing the baby, and much more.

Asked if she felt any pressure to return from the show's bosses, Christine added in the interview with The Sunday Times newspaper: “No, not really.

“I think it was a decision that I made to go back, because if I don’t tell my story, someone else is going to tell it for me.”