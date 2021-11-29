Lady Gaga has heaped praise on Tony Bennett's "remarkable wife" Susan for "the love" she has for her husband.

The 'House of Gucci' star made the comment after her and Tony's CBS concert special 'One Last Time' aired in the US, and the 35-year-old Oscar-winner admitted she will "cry about tonight forever".

Alongside a picture from the show, Gaga wrote on Instagram: “The real ‘Lady’ of the hour is Susan Benedetto, Tony’s remarkable wife. Thank you Susan for how you love @itstonybennett I love you and Tony and the whole family so much. I’ll cry about tonight forever."

Tony and Gaga recently released their second joint LP, 'Love For Sale' - the follow-up to 2014's 'Cheek to Cheek' - which marked his last ever album.

Susan is caring for the 95-year-old Jazz legend, who is battling Alzheimer's disease but has no idea he has the progressive neurological condition, which causes memory loss.

Meanwhile, Gaga recently shared her delight at Tony understanding her every word when she told him the news they are up for six Grammys.

The 'Stupid Love' hitmaker, 35, and the music legend have been showered with nods for their acclaimed duets album, including the prestigious Album of the Year prize.

And the 'A Star Is Born' star was left "utterly speechless" after finding out they are up for several accolades next year.

The duo are also in contention for Record of the Year for 'I Get a Kick Out of You', and best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Traditional Pop Vocal Album, Music Video, and Engineered Album Non-Classical.

Tony became the oldest artist in history to be nominated in the general categories.

Their first LP took home Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album seven years ago.

In a lengthy statement on Instagram, Gaga gushed: “Thank you so much to the @RecordingAcademy for these 6 nominations for Love For Sale. I am stunned and shocked and beyond grateful. I don’t know what to say. I just keep crying and am utterly speechless.

“This means so much to me, @itstonybennett, the Bennetts, my family, jazz music, and the great Cole Porter who wrote all these timeless classics. I’ll never forget today and congratulating Tony on his 6 nominations."

On Tony's reaction, she continued: “I’ll never forget that today he could track every word I was saying and understood the world was celebrating him and celebrating jazz – a genre that embodies the joy, abundance and imagination of Black music throughout history.

"Thank you to all the Grammy voters for recognizing me and Tony’s dedication to jazz music and for also recognizing it in major categories where this music is often not nominated. (sic)"

The 'Born This Way' singer admitted there is no better feeling than the "love and partnership" they share - despite their 60-year age gap.

Gaga concluded: “This album happened because it was Tony’s idea and I made him a promise that we would make it and we did.

"At 95 years old, he has more nominations than ever, I’m so honored to be his companion in music and his friend.

"Thank you to the public for loving us, we surely love each other, and you.

"Believe in love and partnership, even with 60 years between us, and Alzheimer’s, there is nothing like the magic of music. I love you Tony, and the world loves you too. How could they not?"