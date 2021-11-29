Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has thanked fans after 'Red Notice' became the biggest movie in Netflix history.

The action-comedy sees Dwayne star alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, and after it was revealed that the flick has broken records, including being the top film on the streaming service in 93 countries and being watched for a whopping 277.9 million hours, the former wrestler-turned-actor is celebrating.

He captioned a clip from the movie on Instagram: "Here’s my slick talkin’ frenemy @vancityreynolds and I, giving you a taste of why RED NOTICE has officially become THE BIGGEST MOVIE IN THE HISTORY OF NETFLIX!!!

"In under two weeks, we’ve shattered all records and we have many weeks to go.

"THANK YOU GUYS and enjoy RED NOTICE this weekend around the world. (sic)"

The 49-year-old star also served as producer of the motion picture.

Dwayne previously heaped praise on Netflix, describing them as the ideal collaborators for the unique project.

He said: "With 'Red Notice,' our goal at Seven Bucks Productions was to break down traditional barriers and create a true global event for the audience. Netflix has illustrated that they are the perfect partners to accomplish this goal."

The movie is helmed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who previously said he was "beyond thrilled" to be making the film.

He said: "I'm beyond thrilled to be making 'Red Notice' with Scott Stuber and Netflix - a company that believes in filmmakers and big ideas for a global audience."

Dwayne plays FBI agent John Hartley, who has to work with art thief Nolan Booth [Ryan] to find the three eggs of Cleopatra before Sarah Black, aka The Bishop, who is played by Gal.