Jillian Michaels has got engaged.

The former 'Biggest Loser' trainer popped the question to her partner DeShanna Marie Minuto, 36, after three years of dating and was delighted when she said yes.

Announcing the news on Instagram along with a photo of the pair embracing, which showed off DeShanna's new ring, Jillian wrote: "1153 days... here's to thousands more. She said 'yes' [heart emoji] (sic)"

DeShanna later shared the same photo, along with the simple caption: "YES! [ring emoji] (sic)"

Jillian commented with a red heart and the word "mine".

The 47-year-old fitness guru - who has children Lukensia, 11, and Phoenix, nine with ex-fiancée Heidi Rhoades - admitted she is grateful every day to have DeShanna in her life.

She gushed to People magazine: "DeShanna is 'all the things' — beautiful, smart, funny, creative, quirky, passionate.

"I could run down the list of adjectives. Those characteristics obviously attract you to someone. But it's the quality of their character that makes you think 'Thank God for this person laying next to me' every night when you fall asleep.

"It's easy to stay together when everything is going great, but when real life sets in and things get messy, challenging, scary, and even downright ugly — that's when the truth reveals itself.

"And this woman has revealed herself to be strong beyond measure, wise beyond her years, and loving beyond my wildest dreams. I am so grateful to officially call her mine."

DeShanna's engagement ring is made of a seven-carat emerald-cut diamond, with two single-carat trapezoid diamonds on either side and was created by a family friend and specialty jewellery at Miami's H&H Jewelers.

The couple celebrated their three-year anniversary in October.

At the time, Jillian quoted Leo Tolstoy's classic novel 'War and Peace' as she wrote on Instagram: "'We are all asleep until we fall in love'. Happy Anniversary @deshannamarie [red heart emoji] I adore you.(sic)"