Madonna has “completed the trilogy” of tattoos after getting the Hebrew word for “kissed” on her wrist.

The ‘Material Girl’ singer unveiled the new ink - so fresh it was red and puffy from the needle - that honours Kabbalah, the spiritual practice that she has been involved in since the 90s, in a video on Sunday night (28.11.21).

The 63-year-old Queen of Pop said on Instagram: “I’m completing the trilogy of tattoos that I planned to do, so this is my third one.

“Life is a journey to remove the Solace between ourselves and humanity.”

Madonna took her four youngest children, David, 16, Mercy James, 15, and nine-year-old twins Stella and Estere, with her to the tattoo parlour and she shared a video of them kissing her after the process was complete, and she then explained the art work's meaning.

After her own session in the chair, the 'Vogue' hitmaker - who also has Lourdes, 25, and Rocco, 21, from previous relationships - then turned the tables and inked an 'X' on her artist's hand.

But she warned the man - who works under the name East Iz - in footage of the moment: “Just remember - you asked for it.

“I’m terrible. Look, it's my first tattoo, OK? I’m sorry about that. Just don’t tell anybody I did it.”

Madonna's new body art sits underneath the two-time Golden Globe winner first tattoo on her left wrist - an inking of ‘L R D M S E - an ode to her six children, which she got in December 2020.

In May, the seven-time Grammy Award winner got her second - a red X in honour of her 14th studio album ‘Madame X’ - on her right wrist, which was also shared to her more than 17.1 million Instagram followers.

