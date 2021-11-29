PlatinumGames has confirmed 'Babylon's Fall' features gear and emote assets "borrowed" from 'Final Fantasy 14'.

The developer has responded after players of the title's phase three close beta were concerned about the appearance of gear in the upcoming game.

In a blog post, producer Yosuke Saito said: "To get straight to the point: yes, Babylon's Fall contains gear and emote data borrowed from Final Fantasy 14.

"When I gave my Babylon's Fall presentation at a company meeting, Final Fantasy 14 producer and director Naoki Yoshida was also in attendance and offered his help, to which I replied, 'Yes, please!'

"This is how the plan came to fruition. We then carefully implemented the data while closely coordinating with the Final Fantasy 14 team.

"By borrowing data, we’ve been able to implement a much wider variety of gear and emotes in the game than we’d originally planned."

The studio has stressed that the "most" of the in-game gear are unique.

Saito added: "The data borrowed from 'Final Fantasy 14' was used for gear from the introduction to mid-level range of the game, which is why they were so prevalent in the closed beta test."

The team has apologised for causing concern, and reiterated their thanks for fans' "continued support" throughout development".

"Saito continued: We apologise for any concerns this caused. We are working hard on the development of the game so as not to disappoint our players and appreciate your continued support."